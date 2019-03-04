Hillary Revives Fake Southern Accent For Selma Event

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton summoned her infamous fake southern accent to whip up support during a speech at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Alabama, this weekend.

Clinton was present for the 54th annual “Bloody Sunday” commemorative service at the church, where she was joined by 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

A montage of “greatest hits” compiled by Grabien Media founder Tom Elliot captures Clinton channeling her inner Southern Methodist preacher, as she proclaimed, “This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it!”

I montage’d her accent’s greatest hits today. –> pic.twitter.com/GIsaMNBWnE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2019

“Reverend Green, when those bones get up, and when that spirit is breathed into them and they start climbing out of that valley, the first place they go is to register to vote,” Clinton said. “I’ve heard Cory preach — oh yeah. Oh, Misses Sowell you know. You just get ready.”

“Between 2012 — the prior presidential election, where we still had the Voting Rights Act — and 2016, when my name was on the ballot, there were fewer voters registered in Georgia than there had been those prior four years. Think about it my friends,” Clinton said, seeming to find a new excuse for her stunning loss to President Donald Trump.

“I know that if we do our part, we can take back this country and put it back on the path that was begun and forged here in Selma 54 years ago. God bless you, Brown Chapel,” she concluded.

Clinton was presented with an International Unity Award at the Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast in Selma by former Senator Hank Sanders on Sunday, as well.

“She was elected President of the United States, and it was stolen from her,” Sanders said during the presentation. “If not for the FBI and the Russians, she’d be President right now.”

