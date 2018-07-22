Hollywood Demonizes Roseanne, But Defends James Gunn Pedophile Tweets

Several Hollywood figures have come to the defense of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, whose old tweets joking about rape and pedophilia sparked outrage after surfacing this week.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is [email protected] is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met,” tweeted actor Dave Bautista, who plays ‘Drax’ in the GOTG films.

I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2018

“He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt attacked right-wing journalist Mike Cernovich for exposing Gunn’s tweets, rather than condemning the appalling tweets themselves.

“This is one of the LESS disgusting tweets from Mike Cernovich, the dude who, after running a Gamergate-style smear campaign, just got James Gunn fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Okay have a good weekend,” Oswalt tweeted Friday.

This is one of the LESS disgusting tweets from Mike Cernovich, the dude who, after running a Gamergate-style smear campaign, just got James Gunn fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Okay have a good weekend. https://t.co/7DYlin1zgO — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 20, 2018

Several others joined in the Hollywood outcry, urging Disney to “rehire” Gunn.

“Disney, your stories are so often about redemption,” he tweeted. “To fire James Gunn for jokes made as a younger man, jokes for which he has already apologised, goes against the moral code you taught us all when we were kids. No sense in cutting loose a good man. I urge you – rehire him.”

@Disney Your stories are so often about redemption. To fire James Gunn for jokes made as a younger man, jokes for which he has already apologised, goes against the moral code you taught us all when we were kids. No sense in cutting loose a good man. I urge you – rehire him. TY — Rufus Hound 🌨 (@RufusHound) July 21, 2018

Wow. This is quite a comedown from James Gunn. Mike, we’ve had this conversation before. There’s a qualitative difference between a comedian making jokes – even offensive jokes (me)- and somebody being charged with rape in 2003 (you). https://t.co/b5U7ITKkU7 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 21, 2018

JAMES GUNN IS THE KINDEST, MOST GENEROUS, DECENT,LOYAL & TALENTED PERSON I KNOW ! HE DESERVES ALL OF OUR SUPPORT DURING THIS HORRIBLE AND DIFFICULT TIME! I hope @JamesGunn will continue to make brilliant entertaining movies! @Troma_Team FANS! PLEASE RT this & write ur own! pic.twitter.com/eG88Bh9gbG — Lloyd Kaufman (@lloydkaufman) July 21, 2018

For reference, here’s just a sample of the many disgusting tweets made by Gun:

Wow. These #JamesGunn tweets are just horrible. Child rape is no laughing matter. As Texas SG, I handled far too many child sexual assaults. Truly evil. I’m glad Disney fired him, but if these tweets are true, he needs to be prosecuted. pic.twitter.com/1IgHC18J4x — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 21, 2018

Compare Hollywood’s outrage over Gunn’s firing to their reaction over comedienne Roseanne Barr’s firing from ABC in May over a tweet making fun of Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

Man, was the Third Reich “racially charged” or what? Amirite? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 29, 2018

My only hope in this whole Roseanne debacle is that John Goodman still gets a monster payday. — Rufus Hound 🌨 (@RufusHound) May 29, 2018

Sure. People use satire as a comedic tool: like with Kathy, people also question the person’s judgment who does so. Unlike with Kathy, Roseanne has a long history of questionable judgments, including now pushing baseless conspiracy theories — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 31, 2018

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

Shame on you @therealroseanne and @ABCNetwork @RoseanneOnABC Not a single apology can get me to respect your despicable racist character. #EndRacism in #mainstream media NOW!!! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) May 29, 2018

The left’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.