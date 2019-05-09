ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Suspected of Killing Family in Drunk Driving Crash

An illegal alien charged with killing three members of a family in a drunk driving crash in California was arrested by federal immigration agents after he was released on bail.

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, is suspected of hitting a trailer home in Sutter County at a “high rate of speed,” while under the influence of alcohol, police say.

A 10-year-old boy and his parents were killed in the wreck, while an 11-year-old daughter survived, sustaining major injuries.

Shortly after being released on $300,000 bail, Huazo-Jardinez was apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Fugitive Operations Team members.

ICE spokesman Paul Price told the press Huazo-Jardinez had already been caught illegally in Arizona in 2011. He reportedly returned to Mexico of his own volition at the instruction of authorities, but found his way back into the U.S.

“Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was arrested on suspicion vehicular manslaughter after officers with the California Highway Patrol said he chose to drive drunk in the Knights Landing area right at the Yolo-Sutter county line. He missed a curve on Highway 113 and plowed into a trailer,” Fox40 reports.

“Jose Pacheco, his wife, Ana, their 10-year-old son, Angel, and their 11-year-old daughter, Mariana, were all asleep in their beds when Huazo-Jardinez came crashing through their trailer.”

Witnesses say Huazo-Jardinez attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was tackled and restrained by bystanders until police arrived.

Huazo-Jardinez reportedly already had a conviction for reckless driving on his record, and California Highway Patrol pushed for his bond to be set at $1 million, but a judge ignored that request, setting bail at $300,000.

“It’s probably unusual that a person is able to pay that, at least this quickly,” a district attorney told KCRA.

California officially became a ‘sanctuary state’ for illegal aliens in January of 2018.



