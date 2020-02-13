ICE Arrests MS-13 Gang Member Wanted For Murder in Home Country

An MS-13 gang member wanted for murder in his home country of El Salvador was apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Ohio.

Santos Ceferino Amaya-Cruz, 35, had already been deported twice for being in the U.S. illegally, according to ICE.

“Amaya-Cruz was charged by Salvadoran authorities Jan. 24, 2018, with organized terrorism (gang membership), aggravated homicide, creating danger to national security and public peace,” ICE announced in a recent press release.

Amaya-Cruz was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice at the time of his apprehension.

“Transnational gangs like MS-13 are a blight on communities at home and abroad, and must be confronted with the full might of law enforcement,” said Rebecca Adducci, an ICE field office director in Detroit.

“Amaya-Cruz will now face justice in his home country for the horrendous crimes for which he stands accused.”

The gang member was arrested along with other foreign nationals from at least 22 countries during ICE sweeps in Ohio and Michigan targeting “at-large criminal aliens, illegal reentrants and other immigration violators,” the agency reported.

“From Feb. 1-7, ICE arrested 75 foreign nationals, 70 percent of whom had prior arrests and/or criminal convictions.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst