ICE Detainees Refuse Coronavirus Test, Launch Violent Riot

A Massachusetts detention center was heavily damaged after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees rioted violently in response to news they would be tested for coronavirus after reporting symptoms, authorities say.

Approximately 10 detainees held in the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in Dartmouth, Mass., claimed to be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus and were referred to medical personnel, who informed the group they must be tested for the disease.

“The detainees refused to get tested for COVID-19, then when notified they were required to be tested because of reporting symptoms, rushed violently at Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson and corrections officers, barricaded themselves inside the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and trashed the entire unit,” the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office explained in a statement.

“Bristol County Sheriff’s Office corrections officers, special response team members and the K9 unit entered the facility and were attacked by the ICE detainees. The Bristol County security team was able to quickly gain control of the wing and restrain the detainees.”

Community Advisory: Group of ICE detainees in Bristol County reported multiple COVID symptoms Friday but refused to get tested and ultimately trashed the facility, attacked officers and caused thousands in damages. pic.twitter.com/JpLEwSA501 — Bristol County Sheriff’s Office (@BristolSheriff) May 2, 2020

Local media were invited to survey the damage, which the Sheriff’s Office described as “extensive” and estimates at over $25,000.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Our medical team alerted me, and I advised the detainees that for their health and the health of their fellow detainees and our staff, they needed to be tested at the medical unit,” Sheriff Hodgson said.

“The detainees refused to comply, became [combative] and ultimately put the lives of themselves and many Bristol County officers at risk with their reckless actions.”

Three of the detainees were brought to the hospital for medical care, and all are expected to recover without issue.

All involved in the melee have reportedly been relocated to a special housing unit where they await coronavirus testing and criminal charges.

Attorneys for the detainees and Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) have called for a special investigation into the incident.



Western intel agencies have now confirmed COVID-19 is a Chinese bioweapon.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst