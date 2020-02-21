ICE Ignores Calif. Sanctuary Law, Arrests Illegals at Courthouse

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested multiple illegal aliens at a California courthouse, ignoring a new law designed to prevent them from executing such apprehensions in the sanctuary state.

Agents separately targeted two men facing criminal charges who had both been repeatedly deported from the U.S. in the past, despite interference from lawyers and court officials, the AP reports.

“Our officers will not have their hands tied by sanctuary rules when enforcing immigration laws to remove criminal aliens from our communities,” said David Jennings, ICE field office director for San Francisco.

He asserted that California’s law “will not govern the conduct of federal officers acting pursuant to duly-enacted laws passed by Congress that provide the authority to make administrative arrests of removable aliens inside the United States.”

In October, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB-668 into law, mandating ICE agents must be in possession of a federal arrest warrant in order to carry out apprehensions in California courthouses.

ICE agents steamrolled the sanctuary law during arrests at Sonoma County Superior Court on Tuesday, reportedly drawing condemnation from far-left officials, such as San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

“In one of the arrests, a Sonoma County public defender and an investigator confronted an ICE agent leading a 37-year-old man to an unmarked law enforcement vehicle, demanding information about the affiliation of the agent, who wore no uniform, and the name of the man being taken away,” the AP reports, citing Public Defender Kathleen Pozzi.

“In another case, witnesses said a federal agent in plainclothes confronted a man in the parking lot, at first putting out his hand as if offering a handshake then grabbing the man’s elbow before unzipping his own jacket to reveal a federal law enforcement badge, Pozzi said.”

ICE later clarified that both men had been arrested numerous times between 2004 and 2010 and deported back to Mexico on multiple occasions.



Dan Lyman: