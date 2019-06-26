ICE Pursuing Migrant Charged With Killing Five Veterans, Married Couple in Horror Crash

A Ukrainian man who reportedly arrived in the U.S. as a refugee has been charged with killing seven bikers in New Hampshire, and now Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has filed a detainer with local sheriffs.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was recently given permanent resident status in the U.S. despite an extensive criminal record, including multiple arrests for drunk driving, a DUI conviction, and a drug conviction.

Zhukovskyy is suspected of “driving erratically and crossed the center line” on a two lane highway before plowing head-on into a column of motorcyclists near Mount Washington, New Hampshire, on Friday night, killing seven, including five Marine veterans and a married couple.

State police say they confiscated “wax packets containing a residue suspected of being heroin” from Zhukovskyy, and additional charges could be brought against him if they test positive.

A judge ordered him held after he pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide.

Zhukovskyy holds a lengthy record of convictions, arrests, and driving-related incidents, including at least two which occurred in the past two months.

On May 11, Zhukovskyy “failed a sobriety test after someone called the cops to tell them that someone was revving a truck engine and druggedly jumping around outside of a Walmart, according to the police report from the incident,” the Boston Herald reports. “The officers who showed up arrested Zhukovskyy and were so alarmed by his ‘suicidal comments and extreme behavior’ that they turned him over to medics and sent him to the hospital.”

On June 3, a tractor-trailer Zhukovskyy was driving near Houston, Texas, flipped over during a violent crash which he blamed on another driver who had allegedly cut him off and caused him to swerve, according to police.

“In that same Texas town, cops arrested him four months earlier on Feb. 11, when at 2 a.m. at the local Denny’s, Zhukovskyy was sitting at the counter ‘talking to himself and acting strange,'” the Herald reports. “Police searched him and found a crack pipe, charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Despite this troubling record, Zhukovskyy maintained a valid Massachusetts license as well as a commercial trucking license.

Emerging details surrounding the New Hampshire crash has prompted Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles chief Erin Deveney to resign.

“The state Registry of Motor Vehicles chief has resigned over the case of the trucker charged with killing seven bikers in New Hampshire, after the agency admitted it failed to suspend the 23-year-old driver’s truck license following a drunken driving arrest in Connecticut last month,” according to the Boston Herald.

The fallen riders all belonged to the Marine JarHeads motorcycle club, which has established a GoFundMe for victim and family support.



