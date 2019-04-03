Illegal Alien Charged With Over 100 Child Sex Crimes

A previously-deported illegal alien was arrested in Louisiana and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of production of child pornography, and one count of sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13.



Miguel Martinez, 44, had been deported in 2005 and is a registered sex offender in the sanctuary state of California, according a press release issued by the Louisiana Department of Justice.

“Internet crimes against children continuously inflict damage,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Every time one of these videos or images is viewed, the child is re-victimized.”

Homeland Security has reportedly placed a detainer on Martinez and it is expected he will face additional charges pending further investigation.

AG Landry used occasion to issue a distress signal to Washington and voice his support for the building of a wall on the Southern border.

“This arrest should serve as a wake-up call to Congress,” Landry said. “By not securing our borders and properly vetting those coming into our Nation, we have seen lives lost and destroyed.”

“Illegal immigration has real-life consequences – countless numbers of needless crime victims, including too many Louisiana families and children. For their sake – I again urge Congress to realize the national emergency we have at our Southern border, support President Trump, build the wall, and help us make our communities safer.”



In this exclusive video, border patrol vans are seen pulling up to a Catholic respite center near McAllen, Texas, where a worker then warns that shooting video endangers the illegal aliens in the vans because they could be recognized and extorted by human traffickers or anybody they “borrowed money from.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst