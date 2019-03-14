Illegal Alien With Long Rap Sheet Arrested in Calif. Woman’s Murder

An illegal alien gang member with a lengthy criminal record has been arrested in the sanctuary state of California, suspected of murdering a San Jose woman in February, according to police.

Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, 24, is believed to have stalked 59-year-old Bambi Larson before eventually entering her home and stabbing her to death.

Larson’s body was found by her son and a co-worker. Police say she had suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations, as well as blunt force trauma to the throat and neck.

Carranza had already been arrested at least six more times in California, prompting Immigration and Customs Enforcement to issue six detainers on him, all of which were ignored by law enforcement in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties.

Carranza has also been deported at least once following an apprehension in 2013 by Department of Homeland Security in McAllen, Texas, according to San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Garcia defended illegal aliens residing in California, while saying that laws shielding violent foreign criminals from federal immigration enforcement “need to be discussed with the policymakers.”

“I know where this is headed, and the questions regarding our immigration policy will come, so I am going to answer them now,” Garcia said.

“Our job as police officers in this city is to protect and embrace everyone. That includes our otherwise law-abiding undocumented residents that make this city and our country better. Those undocumented residents who are not violent or serious criminals should not fear the police.”

California officially became a “sanctuary state” on January 1, 2018, following the passage of SB 54, a summary of which can be read here.



