Illegal Wanted for Manslaughter Flees to Mexico After Sanctuary Sheriff’s Office Releases Him

An illegal alien charged with killing another motorist in Oregon has reportedly fled to Mexico after the local sheriff’s office ignored a detainer issued by immigration authorities.

Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez was engaged in a high-speed road race in Aloha, Oregon, when his vehicle struck an uninvolved car, severely injuring the driver and killing his wife, Janace Ator, according to a Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office report.

Maldonado-Hernandez was subsequently arrested and charged with felony manslaughter in the second degree, felony assault in the third degree, and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Criminal alien, wanted for killing motorist, flees after local law enforcement ignores immigration detainer https://t.co/ndapveyRDs pic.twitter.com/rj1Gb4VMoJ — ICE (@ICEgov) November 19, 2019

“On July 16, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers encountered Maldonado-Hernandez while he was being held at the Washington County jail and lodged an immigration detainer,” ICE explained in a press release.

“On August 8, the jail failed to honor the detainer and released Maldonado-Hernandez back into the community he had previously victimized.”

Weeks later, Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Maldonado-Hernandez had fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution.

“The decision to rebuff immigration detainers and not to hold dangerous individuals until ICE arrives to pick them up is a costly one,” said Nathalie Asher,” Seattle field office director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

“There is nothing that should prevent local law enforcement officials from making a simple phone call to notify ICE that a criminal alien is being released. The decision to continue to cite misguided sanctuary laws that allow dangerous criminals back on the streets, and many times the opportunity to flee prosecution, is irresponsible and jeopardizes public safety.”

“It is real slap in the face to the victims friends and family when criminal aliens, in this case a man who has caused the death of a woman and severe injuries to her husband, are released into the community due to dangerous sanctuary policies,” she continued. “How many lives have to be lost before politicians are more concerned about public safety than their own political agendas?”



Nick Fuentes joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the attacks of fake conservatives trying to silence those telling the truth.

By the way, overhaul your body’s cellular engine with our fan-favorite DNA Force Plus!

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst