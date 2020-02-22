Illegals Won’t Be Arrested For Driving Without License In Mass. Sanctuary City

City councilors in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have voted to protect illegal aliens from arrest if they are caught driving without a license.

A new ‘Welcoming Community Ordinance’ passed by officials codifies existing policy in the sanctuary city, according to the Boston Herald.

“The Cambridge Police Department shall, whenever possible in the officer’s discretion and if there are no other violations causing the person to be arrested, issue a summons to court instead of taking the person into custody,” the ordinance decrees.

Cambridge City Councilor Quinton Zondervan asserts, “We need to protect our community members from a federal government that’s out of control.”

“There are no other reasons for the police to arrest someone, give them a court summons instead which keeps them out of the clutches of the Trump administration.”

The law has also been championed by City Councilor Dennis Carlone, who was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America during his election campaign.

“This is just so basic that you don’t hurt people, and our system doesn’t allow them to have driver’s licenses, which I disagree with,” Carlone said.

ICE’s Acting Field Office Director for Boston, Todd Michael Lyons, has issued a response to the ordinance, saying, “Any rule, ordinance or policy that prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE (even if it’s simply a notification of a release) presents an increased risk to our communities. Politicizing law enforcement matters can have dangerous, negative outcomes.”

The Center For Immigration Studies says the law is a “foolish practice of relaxing law enforcement standards to make life easier for illegal aliens,” according to spokeswoman Jessica Vaughn.

“It’s only going to encourage people to drive without a license and that’s not good for roadway safety,” she said.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst