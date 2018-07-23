Iranian Politician Threatens Trump: 50,000 US Troops in Firing Range

An Iranian politician reportedly told President Trump that 50,000 American troops are within Iran’s firing range hours after Trump told Iran’s president to “never threaten the United States again.”

The former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander in chief, Mohsen Rezaei, appears to have tweeted that it is Trump who needs to be cautious because 50,000 US troops are under “Iran’s sword.”

“When more than fifty thousand of your forces are under Iran’s sword, it’s you who need to be cautious but instead you make demented threats,” said the early Monday tweet from @ir_rezaee.

آقای #ترامپ به آقای #روحانی گفته است مراقب باش.

شما که بیش از ۵۰ هزار نیرو زیر تیغ ایران دارید و اینگونه دیوانه‌وار تهدید می‌کنید. باید مراقب باشید.@Rouhani_ir @realDonaldTrump — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) July 23, 2018

Additionally, National Security Adviser John Bolton confirmed in a statement that Trump fully backs his all-caps ultimatum tweet against Iran saying the country could “pay a price like few countries have ever paid before.”



“I spoke to the President over the last several days, and President Trump told me that if Iran does anything at all to the negative, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid before,” said Bolton in a Monday statement.

Trump’s Sunday tweet was written specifically “to Iranian President Rouhani” after Rouhani’s “mother of all wars” comment.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Furthermore, it is currently unknown why a former official would chime in, further escalating war rhetoric between the two countries.