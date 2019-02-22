Kamala Harris’s Father Blasts Her “Pursuit of Identity Politics”

Senator Kamala Harris’s (D-Calif.) own father has taken issue with her pandering for support by perpetuating Jamaican marijuana stereotypes, blasting her “pursuit of identity politics” in comments to Jamaican media.

The 2020 presidential candidate recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, a nationally syndicated radio show that features interviews with “celebrities and hip-hop artists.”

During the interview, Harris said she supports federal legalization of marijuana and boasted of smoking pot in the past.

“I have. And I inhaled. I did inhale,” Harris said. “Look, I joke about it, I have joked about it. Half my family is from Jamaica, are you kidding me?”

Father Donald Harris reportedly took issue with his daughter’s remarks, issuing a statement to Jamaica Global Online (JGO).

“My dear departed grandmothers (whose extraordinary legacy I described in a recent essay on this website), as well as my deceased parents, must be turning in their grave right now to see their family’s name, reputation and proud Jamaican identity being connected, in any way, jokingly or not, with the fraudulent stereotype of a pot-smoking joyseeker, and in the pursuit of identity politics,” Donald Harris said.

“Speaking for myself and my immediate Jamaican family, we wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty.”

JGO notes that local Jamaican outlets seized on Kamala’s comments, using them to sensationalize headlines.

“This is the line that has been repeated over by virtually every news media since Kamala Harris gave that response to the interviewer on New York’s Breakfast Club radio show when asked if she smoked marijuana,” JGO reports, citing examples.

Sen. Harris announced her support for the Marijuana Justice Act, introduced by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), saying, “it’s smart thing to do and it’s the right thing to do.”

Dan Lyman:



