Kids Throwing Snowballs at Cars Get Shot by Motorist – Police

Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are investigating a shooting after two children who were throwing snowballs at cars were allegedly fired upon by a passing driver.

A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were found wounded by responding officers on Saturday night.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” Milwaukee Police announced in a statement. “Minutes later a 13-year-old Milwaukee male was found also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aide to both victims. Both are being treated at a local hospital.”

“Preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description, and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims.”



Preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description, and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

Residents told local media it is not the first shooting in the area, and some say they are preparing to move out.

“Me and my wife, we got six kids, we in the kitchen, all of the sudden you hear all these loud booms, so I actually told everybody to get down,” said neighbor Ravell Davis.

“It’s getting bad. You know, it’s ridiculous when you look outside and the front and side of your house is taped off. It’s getting real crazy now.”

Both children are expected to recover.

Milwaukee Police are still seeking suspects at the time of this writing.



Tom Pappert joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the deep state’s plan to trigger a civil war in Virginia and bring in U.N. troops.

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst