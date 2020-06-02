Knife-Wielding Sister of Terror Suspect Attacks Officer in Florida – Police

A Florida police officer shot and killed a female assailant after she attempted to stab him during an ambush outside a government building, authorities say.

Heba Momtaz Al-Azhari, 22, was allegedly “upset” over the recent arrest of her brother, who is accused of plotting a terror attack on behalf of ISIS, according to Bay News 9.

Al-Azhari reportedly arrived at City Hall in Temple Terrace, Fla., armed with a large knife, which she drew after being approached by an officer on the sidewalk.

Surveillance footage of the altercation appears to show the woman draw the blade and lunge at the officer.

Temple Terrace Police Chief Kenneth Albano said the officer very loudly yelled commands at Al-Azhari to drop her knife before discharging his service weapon.

Al-Azhari later died at hospital.

“It’s a very traumatic thing for an officer to pull his weapon and much less take a life,” Chief Albano said.

#TempleTerrace police fatally shot a woman they say attacked an officer outside the police station with a large knife. A spokesman for the victim’s family says it was “suicide by cop.” @BN9 pic.twitter.com/rZWUOuPyo1 — DaveJordanBN9 (@DaveJordanBN9) May 29, 2020

A family spokesman called the the incident “suicide by cop.”

Al-Azhari’s brother, 23-year-old Muhammed Momtaz Al-Azhari, was previously charged with terrorism offenses in Saudi Arabia, and now stands accused of planning a massacre inspired by the Pulse Night Club mass shooting.



