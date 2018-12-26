Knifeman Hijacks Bus During Stabbing Rampage In China

At least eight people have been killed and 22 wounded after a man hijacked a bus during a stabbing rampage in Longyan, China, according to Asian media.
The suspect began slashing passengers aboard a bus during the attempted hijacking, Reports indicate.
The large vehicle reportedly careened out of control, crashing through cars and motorcycles while hitting pedestrians.
Videos posted to social media purporting to be shot at the scene of the attack depict carnage and widespread damage.
WARNING: MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS
转：怯者愤怒，却抽刃向更弱者。
重大突发，12月25日，福建龙岩的闽FY6998公交车被一持刀歹徒劫持，沿途冲撞街道行人。
目前已有5人死亡（含1名民警）、21人受伤。从画面上看，歹徒已经被制服。
不管是什么原因，这种复仇社火上的无辜者们的行为，都不会得到同情。😠 pic.twitter.com/qJ52NSfdbb
— LUCY (@zhanglucy88) December 25, 2018
福建龙岩公交被劫持撞人事件。（6）转 pic.twitter.com/u9bOX6w743
— 曾宁 (@pZO5xK2Su74DiBW) December 25, 2018
网传福建龙岩抢公交车撞人。转 pic.twitter.com/o5LXBvEDU6
— 曾宁 (@pZO5xK2Su74DiBW) December 25, 2018
福建龙岩特大新闻，一罪犯挟持了公交车，车上杀了一个女的，然后一路撞，死了好多人……
摘 pic.twitter.com/nwlOWngESW
— 活着 (@tangyongtao1) December 25, 2018
Another video reportedly shows a group of police officers and civilians wrestling the suspect to the ground.
【突发：公交车被劫持多人死伤】
25日下午，福建龙岩一辆公交车被一名持刀男子劫持， 从莲东路横冲直撞到登高西路， 造成至少五死二十多人受伤，死者当中包括一名民警。公安到场制服了一名疑犯。#福建#公交车#死伤严重 pic.twitter.com/ksqnYet7Jw
— 自由亚洲电台 (@RFA_Chinese) December 25, 2018
“The state-run Xinhua news agency reported the suspect was a 48-year-old local man,” Channel News Asia reports. “Blood could also be seen on the steps of the bus, which had been stopped in the middle of a road.”
“The hijacker had attacked a female passenger before taking control of the bus, Duowei reported.”
Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst