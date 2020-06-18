LA Officials Working to Replace Police With Unarmed ‘Response Teams’

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers could soon be replaced by unarmed ‘crisis response team’ members for non-violent calls if some city councilors have their way.

City Councilman Herb Wesson and Council President Nury Martinez proposed the latest attack upon the LAPD, according to Fox 11.

“Today I, alongside my colleagues, will introduce a motion to replace LAPD officers with unarmed, non-law enforcement agencies who will be responsible for responding to non-violent calls for service,” Wesson announced on social media.

Citing activist groups such as Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles, and ‘BLD PWR,’ Wesson asserted, “We need to reimagine public safety in the 21st century. One which reduces the need for armed police presence, especially when the situation does not necessarily require it.”

“My colleague [Council President Nury] & I are calling for a systematic crisis-response plan to replace police presence in non-criminal situations with unarmed service providers including medical professionals, mental health workers, homeless outreach workers and others with specialized training.”

The motion would reportedly require LAPD to collaborate with LA county’s Department of Mental Health, Homeless Services Authority, and other agencies to mitigate ‘non-violent crimes.’

Los Angeles officials recently announced plans to strip up to $150 million from the LAPD budget

An international AstroTurf movement to ‘defund police’ has captured the imaginations of local legislators across the U.S., with Minnesota city councilors recently vowing to dismantle the entire police department.



