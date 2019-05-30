LAPD Employee Contracts Typhoid-Causing Bacteria – Report

An employee of the Los Angeles Police Department has contracted a bacterial infection that could lead to typhoid fever, while at least two more are suffering from similar symptoms, the LA Times reports.

In a statement, LAPD says it “learned about an employee from our Central Division who has contracted Salmonella Typhi,” a bacterium that is responsible for typhoid fever, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

“The department confirmed that a second employee has contracted a lower intestinal infection, but a specific diagnosis has not been determined,” the Times reports.

“A source who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly said that a third employee had also left work with similar symptoms, and that all three employees were detectives.”

Typhoid fever is most commonly found in countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, but not the United States, according to the CDC.

“At this point we don’t care who is at fault, we just want these toxic work sites cleaned and sanitized,” the Los Angeles Police Protective League said in a statement. “Officers worry enough about being shot or injured policing the streets of Los Angeles, they shouldn’t also have to worry about being infected with diseases they can take home to their families simply by showing up to work.”

“Our demand is simple; clean it up and provide preventive measures before there is a massive outbreak.”

Just days ago, prominent physician and media personality Dr. Drew Pinsky offered a prediction that Los Angeles could soon be hit with a “major infectious disease epidemic.”

“I live in the great state of California, the utopia that is California, which is a nightmare,” Pinsky told radio host Brian Kilmeade. “I want to give you a prediction here: There will be a major infectious disease epidemic this summer in Los Angeles.”

“We have tens and tens of thousands of people living in tents. Horrible conditions. Sanitation. Rats have taken over the city. We’re the only city in the country, Los Angeles, without a rodent control program. We have multiple rodent-borne, flea-borne illnesses, plague, typhus.”

It is important to note that typhus and typhoid are distinctly different diseases, with typhoid being a foodborne illness that is often transmitted through contaminated food or water, while typhus is flea-borne disease that cannot be directly transmitted between humans, according to Passport Health.

Tucker Carlson interviewed Los Angeles resident Karen Hix the trash and raw sewage lining the streets of LA.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst