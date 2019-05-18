Liberal Author Apologizes For Comment That Trump Should Be Murdered By The Saudis

A liberal author who appeared as a guest on HBO’s “Real Time” apologized for her comment that President Trump should be murdered by the Saudis similar to the way they killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Whenever I think about this, and what he really deserves, I think we should turn him over to the Saudis, his buddies, the same Saudis who got rid of that reporter. Maybe they could do the same for him,” Fran Lebowitz told host Bill Maher on Friday.

On Bill Maher, Fran Lebowitz suggests murdering President Donald Trump: “We should turn him over to the Saudis, his buddies. The same Saudis who got rid of that reporter. Maybe they could do the same for him.”

Lebowitz was responding to Maher’s question about what liberals should do about Trump “as a practical matter.”

She soon apologized during the show after producers alerted her and Maher that her remarks were causing “blowback” on Twitter.

“I didn’t realize that I had said it. I had 12 cups of coffee. I regret saying it,” Lebowitz said. “I did not mean that and I regret saying it. I regret that everyone misinterpreted it.”

Khashoggi, who had written for the Washington Post, was killed in 2018 in a planned hit believed to have been orchestrated by Saudi Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

