Limbaugh: Michelle Obama Considering 2020 Run

Michelle Obama is likely preparing for a 2020 presidential run and could enter the race under favorable circumstances, asserts Rush Limbaugh.

The talk radio host also believes that should the former First Lady throw her hat in the ring, she would instantly overshadow other prominent hopefuls such as Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and Howard Schultz.

“If Michelle Obama runs, then [it’s] ‘Kamala who?’ and ‘Joe who?’ and ‘Howard who?’ and ‘all the rest of them who?’” Limbaugh said. “I do believe that she’s thinking about it.”

“I don’t think they’ve made up their mind yet, but I think they are preparing for her to run. They’re surveying the land. They’re surveying the circumstances.”

“And if the right shoes drop and the right things happen, I think Michelle will be in there, and the proof of the pudding is by the utter denial, but all the books and all of the speeches and the all of this and the all of that…” said Limbaugh, alluding to Obama’s recently released autobiographical memoir and wildly popular publicity tour.

While Obama has repeatedly denied any intention of running for president during the 2020 cycle, many believe she could enter the race at any time and have a legitimate shot at winning.

Michelle Obama was named the “Most Admired Woman” in America in 2018 by Gallup voters, dethroning Hillary Clinton after a 17 year run at the top.

In fact, with 15% of the vote, Obama topped Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, and Melania Trump – combined.

“No other potential Democratic candidate can draw crowds like Michelle Obama can,” notes columnist Michael Snyder. “She has been selling out her national book tour while charging “as much as $597.00 to $1,435 per ticket.” A clear effort is being made to help her step out from the long shadow of her husband, and it looks like the stage is being set for her to become the ‘reluctant hero’ that will ‘save the nation from Trump’ in 2020.”

