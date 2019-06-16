Lindsey Graham Refuses to Investigate Spygate Scandal: ‘Mueller is the Final Word for Me’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee joined on Saturday night to discuss the ongoing Spygate scandal.

During an appearance on “Justice With Judge Jeanine” on Saturday, Graham, who now heads the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report answered enough questions for him, despite no mention of the origins of the phony Russia investigation therein.

“The Mueller Report is the final word on Trump and all things Russia, not Nadler… Mueller is the final word for me,” Graham said.

“Everything the House is doing is politically motivated. And I think most Americans are ready to move on.”

“To my Democratic colleagues in the House if you bring up impeachment after Mueller issued his report, based on the Mueller Report, then it’s going to blow up in your face. You’re hurting the country. You’re unfair to the president and he’s going to get reelected,” he added.

Since Graham’s takeover of the Judiciary Committee, House Republicans are reportedly outraged at Graham’s lack of initiative over getting to the bottom of the two-year Russia probe, accusing the South Carolina senator of “showboating.”

BREAKING: House Republicans r upset w what they call Sen Graham’s showboating since taking over Senate Judiciary from Grassley,who they say was “serious” bout getting to bottom of #SpyGate. But Graham’s just putting on “charade” on Fox for S.C. voters& “not doing a f*cking thing” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 15, 2019

Fortunately, Attorney General Barr has tasked U.S. attorney and Deep State hunter John Durham to investigate the origins of the Russia probe.