London Bloodsoaked After Five Stabbings in 24 Hours

London’s crime epidemic continues to spiral out of control as police were called to five stabbing incidents across the city in less than 24 hours, with one man’s killing by thugs wielding “zombie knives” broadcast on Snapchat.

Four of the attacks took place between 1:50pm and 9pm on Tuesday, the Daily Mail reports.

In east London, Alwi Jamal, 20, was found deceased outside Ilford train station.

Witnesses say Jamal was “slashed in the face” outside a betting shop and subsequently hunted down and killed.

“They chased after him, two people with knives – zombie knives, black with a silver blade,” one witness said. “They stabbed him in his chest. There was two of them. I’ve also seen the Snapchat video. It was a fight over money and drugs.”

In west London, a young man was discovered at South Ruislip station suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

“I saw a school boy in uniform stabbed in the side and he didn’t look in a good way,” a witness said. “He was face down on the pavement and was shaking. Think he was in shock.”

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and doctors say his injuries are not life-threatening.

In Enfield, police responding to calls regarding an altercation found a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his thigh.

He was taken to hospital and later released.

Also in Enfield, three male suspects in their 20s were arrested under suspicion of attempted murder of a man who was critically injured in a stabbing attack.

In Romford, an 18-year-old man was treated for “serious” stab wounds by the London Ambulance Service.

London experienced its most deadly year in a decade in 2018 with 135 homicides, 76 of which were stabbings.

London also recently surpassed New York City’s murder rate for the first time ever.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst



