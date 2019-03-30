Maher Rages Over Russia Hoax Collapse: Barr A ‘Stooge’ — ‘This Is Like A High-Tech Coup’

Attorney General William Barr is a “stooge” for President Trump coordinating “a high-tech coup” by announcing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no collusion, said late night host Bill Maher.

On Friday’s HBO show “Real Time,” Maher accused “dictator” Trump of hiring Barr for the sole purpose of being exonerated by him.

“You know, high-tech lynching. Remember that phrase? This is like a high-tech coup,” Maher told his guest panel. “I know Barr is an esteemed person, William Barr. He’s a stooge. This is what Third World countries do. The dictator appoints somebody who exonerates him. That’s what happened here.”

Additionally, Maher said, Barr’s announcement last week was simply to provide cover for Trump when Mueller’s full report is released a few weeks later when the true nature of the collusion is revealed.

“I think the whole point of what Barr did was to give Trump a month-long lead to get out there and do the end zone dance, put the bullshit out, I’m completely exonerated. Because then, when we come up with the other stuff, it’s a month later, and then we’re like undoing something.”

Barr released a 4-page summary last weekend outlining Mueller’s main findings, which concluded the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia and Trump did not obstruct justice during the course of the “investigation.”

