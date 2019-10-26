Maher Torches Bill & Hillary Clinton: ‘They’ve Got To Go Away’ Before 2020 Election

Late night HBO host Bill Maher tore into Hillary and Bill Clinton during his Friday show, insisting that the Democrat Party distance itself from the Clintons as soon as possible if it hopes to win the 2020 election.

Talking to his guest panel on “Real Time,” Maher explained that Hillary’s brand has tainted the Democrats, and that she was in part why Democrats lost in 2016.

“It seems like every few months, Hillary Clinton bubbles up again,” Maher said. “And people are like ‘oh, she’s thinking about running,’ or she says something crazy. Last Friday there was a news dump, they exonerated her again about the emails.”

“The Clintons, they’ve got to go away,” he said. “I’m saying this now, a year out, or less, they can’t be at the convention, maybe on the video waving or something. But I’m serious.”

Maher then agreed with Rep. Justin Amash’s assessment of Hillary as a “Donald Trump asset.”

“She is!” Maher said. “And Bill is damaged goods. I just think they’ve got to go away. [They] can’t be associated with the Democratic Party.”

Maher has been extremely critical of the Democrat Party in recent weeks, lambasting them for lurching too far left and alienating moderate and independent voters, as well as constantly pursuing impeachment against Trump despite the election being just a year away.

Additionally, Maher has taken shots at 2020 Democrat candidate Joe Biden for wearing his corruption on his sleeve like Hillary Clinton did.

Hillary crawled from under the rock to join in the attacks on President Trump to try and have him removed. She is still butthurt over the fact that the American people wanted Trump over her. Notice how Behar Joy asks Hillary about the chant “Lock Her Up” and Hillary acted like she didn’t even hear it.