Maher Trashes Media Over Coronavirus Coverage: ‘Trump Calls You Fake News, Don’t Make Him Be Right’

HBO talk show host Bill Maher laid into the mainstream media on his show over their “doom and gloom” coronavirus coverage, warning them that President Trump could use that as an opportunity to be optimistic, which plays well with the American people in elections.

“Now that we’re starting to see some hope in all this, don’t hope-shame me,” Maher said Friday. “You know, the problem with nonstop gloom and doom is it gives Trump the chance to play the optimist, and optimists tend to win American elections. FDR said, ‘The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.’ You know, as full of shit as he is, I could see Trump riding that into a second term.”

“Everyone knows Corona is no walk in the park,” he said. “Because you literally can’t walk in the park. But at some point, the daily drumbeat of depression and terror veers into panic porn.” And “you don’t have to put hot sauce on a jalapeno.”

“We need the news to calm down and treat us like adults. Trump calls you fake news, don’t make him be right,” Maher concluded.

Last week, Maher had criticized the media for being politically correct in their outrage over President Trump referring to the virus as the “Chinese virus.”

“Scientists, who are generally pretty liberal, have been naming diseases after the places they came from for a very long time,” Maher said.

“Zika is from the Zika Forest. Ebola from the Ebola River. Hantavirus, the Hantan River. There’s the West Nile Virus and Guinea worm and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and of course the Spanish flu.”

“Sorry Americans, we’re going to have to ask you to keep two ideas in your head at the same time: This has nothing to do with Asian Americans and it has everything to do with China,” Maher added.

