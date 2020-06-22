Man Executed In Broad Daylight on Brooklyn Sidewalk as NYC Shootings Surge

A man died after being shot in the neck while cleaning his car on a Brooklyn street on Saturday morning, according to reports.

In disturbing footage released by the NYPD, Kenneth Singleton, 35, can be seen scrubbing the wheel of a car in front of his home as another man approaches on the sidewalk.

The suspect walks up behind Singleton and appears to shoot him multiple times before running away.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO**

Earlier today, police officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a call of a male shot in front of 334 Milford Street. When they arrived, they discovered a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck. pic.twitter.com/wkkzIiAdzu — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 20, 2020

Singleton was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics, but was pronounced dead, according to the New York Post.

The shooting was just one of least 28 that unfolded during a bloody 72-hour period in New York City.

Police were called to eight shootings on Friday, 18 on Saturday, and another two on Sunday, leading to at least 38 victims being injured or killed.

The surge in shootings has been partially blamed on a huge backlog of cases against gun-toting defendants who are still on the loose due to coronavirus-related court closures.

“We have over 1,000 people that have been indicted on a gun possession charge, where the cases are open, and they are walking around the streets of New York today,” said NYPD Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri.

“We’ve never seen a higher percentage of parolee-involved incidents with shootings, since we’ve been tracking it in ’05,” he added.

New York officials are currently mulling slashing up to $1 billion from the NYPD budget amid a nationwide push from radical left-wing activists and politicians to ‘defund the police.’



