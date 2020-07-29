Man Executed in NYC Deli

A man was shot to death inside a New York City deli last week, according to the police.

Kaseem Scott, 25, died after being shot by a man wearing a face mask at the State Island shop on July 22nd, authorities say.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released surveillance footage of the execution in a plea for additional information.

“WANTED for HOMICIDE: Do you know this guy? On 7/22/20 at approx 9:30 PM, inside of 3400 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island, the suspect shot the 25-year-old male victim in the chest, causing his death. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous,” NYPD News wrote on social media.

Video appears to show a woman with barely a moment to duck below the line of fire.

Scott had been released from prison just days earlier and was living nearby, according to local media.

“Police suspect his lengthy criminal past caught up with him, though the motive for the killing remains a mystery,” the New York Daily News reports.

“Scott survived a Feb. 2017 shooting at Touch Gentlemen’s Club on Victory Blvd. and was arrested after police found a gun in his home. He told police he got the gun for his protection, according to a law enforcement source, and pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge that December in exchange for four years behind bars.”

New York City is experiencing a surge in gun violence, including gruesome executions captured on camera.



Rep. Matt Gaetz has filed a criminal complaint against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for lying to Congress under oath when he claimed there was no political bias at the social media network.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst