Man Gets 14 Years After Grooming Child He Met on Video Game

A California man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for grooming an 11-year-old he met while playing the mobile video game ‘Clash of Clans.’

After initial contact through the game, Emilio Morales, 29, convinced the victim to establish a private correspondence on the Kik messaging app where he then “persuaded” the child to create and send him pornographic material, according to a DOJ press release.

“Morales coerced and persuaded the victim to produce and send him sexually explicit images and videos,” said the DOJ on Friday. “The conduct ceased when, despite Morales’s attempts at manipulation, the minor victim refused to participate in any further sexual activity.”

After his time in prison, Morales faces seven years of supervised release “for using the internet to coerce and entice a minor into producing child pornography.”

Morales’ grooming began in 2017 and the case involved a joint investigation between the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Prince William County Police Department.

Additionally, assistance provided by the High Technology Investigative Unit of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) was described as “substantial.”



