Man Who Went on Deadly Stabbing Rampage Feared ‘ISIS Was Out to Kill Him’

Multiple victims are dead and wounded after a man previously known to authorities allegedly embarked on a bloody stabbing spree in Melbourne, Australia.

Mohammed Ibrahim, 34, is believed to have attacked police officers with bladed weapons before killing at least two people in a rampage that spanned miles across the city.

After approaching two officers at a rail station, Ibrahim reportedly slashed one in the face and arm before escaping and hopping a train.

“At about 11:15 pm, he started talking with two women – aged 30 and 31 – getting out of their vehicle at Coppin Grove before stabbing them. The 30-year-old victim died at the scene,” 9 News reports. “Police were then called to reports of a man stabbed near a tram stop in Kew about 12:15 am.”

“That man, 59, died in hospital, while the offender was spotted by police a few hundred metres away, in Walton Street.”

Ibrahim was reportedly shot dead by police during an attempted arrest.

Ibrahim had visited multiple police stations in 2018, claiming a local ISIS cell was “out to kill him,” according to 9 News.

ALERT AUSTRALIA! Media & Police are trying to Cover-Up a DEADLY JIHAD ATTACK! Mohammed Ibrahim went on a deadly knife jihad attack in Melbourne – Ibrahim slaughtered 2 people dead & a woman is in the hospital! Stop pretending this was “random & isolated” – Read Qur’an 3:151 pic.twitter.com/ceyVDavm6i — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 12, 2020

However, Australian police quickly determined there is “zero evidence” the attack can be linked to terrorism.

“There is nothing to suggest at this stage this is nothing less than a random act of senseless violence,” said assistant commissioner Glenn Weir.

“This is a terrible event, this is something that’s just shocking.”



Prof. Anthony Hall of American Herald Tribune joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the draconian lockdown of society in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst

Also, Ultra 12 is back by popular demand! Get the ultimate source of energy at 40% off now!