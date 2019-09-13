Marianne Williamson: ‘Conservatives Nicer to Me Than Liberals’

Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson expressed her surprise at finding conservatives treat her more nicely than leftists.

At the conclusion of an interview on America This Week, a hot mic captured Williamson making the admission to host Eric Bolling, who made the recording public during a subsequent broadcast.

“What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the lefties are?” Williamson asked Bolling. “What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?”

Bolling responded, “It’s a bizarre world, ma’am.”

A seemingly perplexed Williamson agreed, adding, “It’s such a bizarre world. You know I’m such a lefty. I mean, I’m a serious lefty but they are so — I understand why people on the right called them godless. I mean, it’s like, I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right — they are.”



Williamson has offered similar assessments of the behavior of leftists she has observed during her presidential campaign, including shock at the negative reaction to a tweet in which she encouraged “prayer, visualization, meditation” for those in the pathway of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated the Bahamas.

“The Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas…may all be in our prayers now,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land is not a wacky idea; it is a creative use of the power of the mind. Two minutes of prayer, visualization, meditation for those in the way of the storm.”

During her interview with Bolling, Williamson blasted leftists who mock prayer and religion.

“What could be more traditional than to talk about praying?” Williamson said. “I’ll tell you something, and I’m a Democrat, but if we want to expand our base we really need to drop any condescending attitudes toward people of faith.”

“Mocking someone for suggesting that we pray, whether it comes from the left or the right — it’s not good.”



