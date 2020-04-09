Mayor Orders Stay-at-Home Crackdown — Then Police Find His Wife at a Bar

A mayor in Illinois directed law enforcement to more ‘strictly’ crack down on residents violating statewide stay-at-home orders — just hours before his wife was caught by officers at an illegal gathering at a local bar.

Mayor Brant Walker of Alton, Ill., issued a public statement admitting his wife had been found by police at a downtown bar operating in defiance of lockdown directives.

“On Friday, due to the continued increase in cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, as well as increased reports of large gatherings, particularly in some of our city parks, I directed the Alton Police Department to more strictly enforce the Governor’s statewide ‘Stay At Home’ order through the use of citations,” Walker explained.

“At approximately 1am on Sunday morning, I was informed by the Police Chief that the Alton Police Department was investigating and stopping a social gathering in downtown Alton that was occurring in violation of the provisions of the statewide ‘Stay At Home’ order,”

“I was also made aware that my wife was in attendance at this prohibited social gathering. I instructed the Police Chief to treat her as he would any citizen violating the ‘Stay At Home’ order and to ensure that she received no special treatment,” he continued.

Police say all who were present were issued citations for “reckless conduct,” a Class A misdemeanor.

The incident is just the latest example of government officials and their families flouting the draconian lockdown orders they have imposed across the planet, as Infowars has been documenting.

Scotland’s top health official recently resigned after being caught traveling to her holiday home on consecutive weekends.

New Zealand Health Minister David Clark has been caught violating lockdown on multiple occasions, most recently while taking his family on a beach excursion, for which he apologized and called himself “an idiot.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst