McDonald’s May “Bring in Law Enforcement” If Diners Defy Mask Policy, CEO Says

McDonald’s customers who refuse to obey the company’s new mandatory mask policy could face police intervention, according to the company’s CEO.

President Chris Kempczinski said all diners visiting McDonald’s locations across the U.S. are now obligated to wear masks while inside stores.

“We’re spending a lot of time right now in our restaurants making sure we can keep our crews safe, making sure we can keep our customers safe,” Kempczinski told CBS earlier this week. “We’ve for quite some time required our crew to wear masks, but we thought that in light of what we’re seeing, it’s prudent now that we also ask our customers to wear masks in the restaurant, as well.”

“If someone is unwilling to wear a mask and comply with our rules, that might be where we might bring in law enforcement.”

.@McDonalds just unveiled new initiatives to tackle the #coronavirus pandemic & racial injustice, including measures to address hiring bias. Only on @CBSThisMoring, CEO Chris Kempczinski discusses his company's reinvigorated company values & keeping employees & customers safe. pic.twitter.com/48dzsgU97b — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 30, 2020

Kempczinski revealed that many employees have undergone “deescalation” training and have been instructed on how to “explain to customers why we have the requirement to wear masks.”

“I think the vast majority of people, the vast majority of Americans, understand why it’s important to be wearing a mask,” Kempczinski said.

McDonald’s joins a growing list of companies requiring customers to wear face masks in order to conduct in-person business, including Apple, Kroger, Best Buy, and many more.



