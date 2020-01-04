Meat Loaf Says Greta Thunberg Has Been ‘Brainwashed,’ ‘Forced’ To Push Climate Change Alarmism

Rock star Meat Loaf said that 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been “brainwashed” into believing climate change hysteria and is being “forced” to push the far-left’s agenda.

“I feel for that Greta,” the rock musician told the Daily Mail this week. “She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change, and there isn’t.”

“She hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true,” Meat Loaf added.

As Infowars reported, Thunberg isn’t just pushing climate change alarmism, but also a plethora of far-left tenets such as radical feminism and rubbed shoulders with socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) the architect of the Green New Deal.

Additionally, her parents were caught wearing Antifa gear on social media, prompting Thunberg to distance herself from the far-left political terrorist group.

Yesterday I posted a photo wearing a borrowed T-shirt that says I’m against fascism. That T-shirt can apparently to some be linked to a violent movement. I don’t support any form of violence and to avoid misunderstandings I’ve deleted the post. And of course I am against fascism. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 26, 2019

Watch Paul Joseph Watson’s in-depth report on who is really pulling the strings of Greta Thunberg:

