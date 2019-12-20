Media Company Features Drag Queen ‘Christmas Fairy’ in Holiday Marketing Campaign

Globalist corporations forcing drag queen agenda into Christian holiday

Image Credits: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images.

By Dan Lyman Friday, December 20, 2019

U.K. broadband and cell service provider Virgin Media has launched a holiday marketing campaign featuring a drag queen ‘Christmas fairy.’

Drag performer ‘Cheryl Hole’ is spearheading the company’s “25 Days of Christmas” prize giveaway promotion.

Virgin Media began promoting the campaign at the end of November, releasing an advert in which an angel atop a Christmas tree magically turns into Cheryl Hole.

“Did somebody say ‘Christmas-ing?’ YAAAAS the season of giving is here!” Hole announces in the commercial.

Hole’s website describes him as, “The dancing diva of Essex herself, Miss Cheryl Hole. Embodying High Street Essex with showgirl glamour.”

“The death dropping, heart-stopping dancing Cheryl Hole with her quick-witted catchphrases and ridiculous humour. Cheryl stormed onto the UK drag scene in 2016 and hasn’t stopped since. Cheryl has worked all across the country in the top drag bars, clubs and theatres.”

Hole has gained additional fame as a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.”

Virgin’s decision to employ a drag queen spokesman comes as an increasing number of schools, libraries, and companies across the globe host and promote drag queen performances and lifestyle, often targeting very young children.

As Infowars reported earlier this year, a Drag Queen Story Hour event in Houston, Texas, was shut down after reports emerged that two drag queens reading to the children in the event were convicted pedophiles.


