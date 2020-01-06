Mexican Gunmen Kill Oklahoma Teen During Ambush of Family’s Vehicle

A 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma was killed and his family members badly injured when armed men ambushed their vehicle on a Mexican highway just south of Texas, according to reports.

The family was returning to the U.S. after visiting relatives in Mexico when their convoy was attacked by Cartel del Noreste operatives in Nueva Guerrero City in the border state of Tamaulipas, El Diario reports.

Reports indicate the family, along with other relatives, were traveling in two vehicles with Oklahoma licenses plates when gunmen in a van demanded they stop.

When the convoy did not stop, the cartel operatives rammed the family’s SUV and forced them off the road before opening fire, wounding both parents and a 10-year-old child, and killing the teen.

“Investigating officers and military personnel who responded to the scene found three cars with ‘crash impacts,’ one abandoned with Tamaulipas plates, and two belonging to the family with Oklahoma plates,” the Daily Mail reports.

The teen was a U.S. citizen, while his parents are Mexican citizens with permanent resident status in the U.S., the Tamaulipas state attorney general’s office told the New York Post.



