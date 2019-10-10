Mexican Mayor Dragged Behind Truck

A mayor in Mexico was tied to the back of a truck and dragged through the streets by outraged constituents who say he broke campaign promises, according to reports.

A group comprised primarily of angry farmers stormed the office of Mayor Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández in Las Margaritas, beating the local lawmaker and then hauling him into the back of a waiting pickup truck.



#Enterate Circula en redes video en el que pobladores del ejido Santa Rita en el municipio de #LasMargaritas, #Chiapas, suben en una camioneta al alcalde Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández. Los motivos es porque no ha cumplido lo prometido en campaña. pic.twitter.com/Yywx2exGAC — Tabasco Al Minuto (@Tabalminutomx) October 8, 2019

The men were reportedly enraged that Hernández had failed to deliver on promises to construct a road in the town.

“In the morning, an inflamed group that said they were made up of inhabitants of the Santa Rita Invernadero community, went to the municipal presidency, aboard several vehicles, to demand the mayor to build a promised road during his political campaign and for which they voted for him,” Excelsior reports.



Police eventually rescued Hernández, and officials say he is recovering from minor injuries.

Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to a statement issued by the Chiapas government.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst