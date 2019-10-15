Michelle Obama Tops New 2020 Dem Poll

Michelle Obama would lead all Democrats vying for the White House in 2020 if she entered the presidential election race, according to respondents of a new Franklin Pierce University – Boston Herald survey.

Democrat voters in New Hampshire were asked who they would support in February’s key primary election.

When selecting from the field of declared candidates, respondents gave nearly equal support to Elizabeth Warren (25%), Joe Biden (24%), and Bernie Sanders (22%).

Sanders lost considerable ground since September, when he garnered 30% support in the same poll.

However, when presented with hypothetical candidates, voters indicated they would prefer another contender altogether.

“The poll included questions speculating what would happen if other Democrats were to enter

the race, including Former First Lady, Michelle Obama and Disney CEO, Bob Iger,” senior research fellow R. Kelly Myers explains in the poll memorandum. “Iger remains largely unknown among Democratic voters and only 4 percent indicated that they would vote for him if he were to enter the race.”

“But if Michelle Obama were to enter the race, it would change things dramatically. Twenty-six percent of Democrats would vote for her, making her the new front-runner. Under this scenario, Obama (26%) would lead Warren (20%), Biden (20%)and Sanders (15%). She would take away 4-points from Warren, 4-points from Biden and 7-points from Sanders.”

The former first lady has repeatedly stated there is “zero chance” she would run for president in 2020.

“There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives,” Obama told Amtrak’s The National magazine in August. “But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It’s just not for me.”



A CNN employee was caught in undercover video by Project Veritas admitting that the network doesn’t cover shootings in “minority communities” the way they would in white areas because it doesn’t get good ratings.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst