Michigan State University Rolls Out Website For ‘Undocumented Students’

Michigan State University has announced the launch of a new website created for “undocumented students.”

The “Undocumented Student Resource” center, which is operated by the Office for Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives, provides answers to a variety of frequently asked questions and addresses the unique concerns of current or prospective students with dubious immigration status.

“Michigan State University is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all,” the school explains on the site. “That includes our commitment to admit and support students from all backgrounds, adhering to our values of being a campus that is diverse, equitable and free from discrimination.”

“We are aware undocumented students, refugees and recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as well as students, staff and faculty with mixed-immigration status often face barriers and challenges as they navigate campus policies requiring support services to address their unique needs. To assist, multiple units across campus are working together to increase institutional support for these students as well as provide training and advising related to admissions, financial aid, and residency reclassification.”

MSU asserts school officials do everything possible to effectively shield ‘undocumented’ students from interference by federal immigration authorities, adding that campus police “operates with the premise that it is the responsibility of the federal government to enforce federal immigration law, not local police departments.”

While ‘undocumented’ students are not eligible for federal student aid, the site invites them to seek state financial aid, private scholarships, and merit scholarships offered by the school.

“I am sickened to my stomach that my money is going to the education of those who broke the law,” student and conservative activist Sam Larey told The Morning Watch, which initially broke the story.

“By aiding undocumented aliens, we spit in the face of immigrants who followed our laws,” Larey said.



