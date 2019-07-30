Migrant Demands $15,000 in Damages From Rapper A$AP Rocky

An Afghan migrant who claims he was assaulted by American rapper A$AP Rocky and his friends has demanded some $15,000 in damages at the opening of the high-profile trial in Sweden.

Mustafa Jafari, 19, is seeking 139,700 SEK for injuries he says were caused during the alleged attack on June 30.

Jafari reportedly arrived in Sweden as an illegal migrant via Iran in 2015 and has since racked up an extensive criminal record for drug, theft, and assault convictions.

A witness in the case associated with Jafari, Dawod Hosseini — who also hails from Afghanistan and holds a lengthy rap sheet — will be escorted into the court by police as he is “currently in jail accused of theft and knife crime,” stemming from an incident that took place after June 30, according to the Daily Mail.

Jafari was “subjected to serious abuse and the perpetrators have shown great ruthlessness and cruelty,” according to legal claims reviewed by SVT.

Prosecutors allege that A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) and two friends committed an unprovoked assault on Jafari, however, video evidence seems to indicate circumstances to the contrary, which Mayers and his council have argued.



Mayers posted multiple videos to social media documenting the altercation.

“HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US,” Mayers wrote on one video seeming to show Jafari smashing his headphones against the body of Mayers’ security guard.

“SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS, WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE, THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS, AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED, GIVE ME A BREAK,” Mayers wrote on another video.

“Before his arrest, Mayers stressed that the two men were following his team and that he did not want any trouble,” Sputnik reports. “He said the plaintiff provoked him and his two companions, who have also been charged with assault. If they fail to beat the rap at the Stockholm district court, they could face up to two years in jail.”

President Donald Trump has weighed in on the case, even reaching out to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in an attempt to secure Mayers’ release, but to no avail.



