Migrant Pleads Guilty In Scheme to Secure Visas For Illegals Via Fake Robberies

A female migrant who obtained a U.S. visa under dubious circumstances has pleaded guilty to running a scam in which she helped illegal aliens exploit the same loophole in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, according to reports.

Yuridia Hernandez Linares, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of theft-by-swindle, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced on Friday.

“According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez Linares would cut the individuals with a box cutter, to make it appear there was an armed robbery, and then they would report the incident to police. U Visas — which provide temporary protection from deportation — are considered for victims who cooperate with police or prosecutors,” CBS Minnesota reports.

Linares is believed to have reported three armed robberies which never occurred, including one in which she was supposedly the victim, according to local police.

Police Chief Greg Weber: Alleged Robberies on Anderson Lakes Parkway Did Not Occur https://t.co/DIRsckiejK — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) November 19, 2019

“Over the past few months, and dating back to 2015, our Department has been investigating three armed robbery incidents reported to have occurred in Eden Prairie,” Eden Prairie Police Chief Greg Weber announced in November. “After making an arrest, Eden Prairie Police turned the investigation over to the Hennepin County Attorney, who filed criminal charges Friday, Nov. 15.”

“With the announcement of these charges, I want the Eden Prairie community to know the armed robberies reported to have taken place along Anderson Lakes Parkway on Oct. 25, 2015, Aug. 20, 2019, and Aug. 30, 2019, did not occur.”

In the supposed robbery on Oct. 25, 2015, Linares and a friend reportedly claimed they had been robbed at knifepoint by two black males.

Approximately five months later, Eden Prairie police received a request to sign off on a U visa for Linares.

“During the investigation, police identified Linares as an associate of the individuals in the Aug. 20 incident, and noted that Linares reported a similar incident in October 2015,” CBS Minnesota reported in November. “Back then, Linares and her friend reported that their purses were stolen and that they had been cut with knives.”

“In March 2016, Eden Prairie police received a letter requesting a U visa for Linares, which the police chief signed. A U visa can be issued to cooperating crime victims, who are undocumented. ”

Linares reportedly charged her accomplices, all illegal aliens, $5,000 to organize the scheme.

She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst