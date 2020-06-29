Minneapolis City Council Members Using Private Security After Voting to Abolish Police

Members of the Minneapolis City Council have enlisted private security firms at taxpayer expense after voting unanimously to dismantle the city’s police department.

At least three council members are under private protection costing some $4,500 per day, according to local media.

Andrea Jenkins, Phillipe Cunningham, and Alondra Cano claim they have received threats while pushing to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Asked why Minneapolis Police are not providing security services to the three council members, a city spokesperson said MPD resources are needed in the community,” Fox 9 reports. “The hourly cost of private security is similar to the cost for a police officer, the spokesperson added.”

Security costs have so far eclipsed $63,000 over the last three weeks.

A police spokesperson told Fox 9 no reports have been filed with them regarding alleged threats, with Jenkins claiming she has been too preoccupied with the “global pandemic and global uprising” (related to Black Lives Matter protests) to file police reports.

“My concern is the large number of white nationalist[s] in our city and other threatening communications I’ve been receiving,” Jenkins said.

While Minneapolis mayors typically receive a security escort from a Minneapolis Police officer who doubles as their driver, council members do not normally receive protection.

The city council voted unanimously last week to completely eliminate and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.

Minneapolis has seen an explosive rise in violent crime in the weeks since the death of George Floyd was used to ignite international demonstrations and chaos.



Watch highlights from the We Can’t Breathe protest at the Texas capitol building.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst