Minneapolis: Eight Shot During Two-Hour Stretch as Violent Crime Explodes

At least eight people were shot during an explosively violent two-hour span in Minneapolis on Tuesday night as crime in the city skyrockets.

In total, nine people were wounded in separate shootings around the city overnight, and another person was stabbed, according to the Star Tribune.

Minneapolis police were involved in an hours-long standoff while pursuing a shooting suspect on Tuesday morning before discovering he had escaped.

Later that day, another shooting at approximately 10 p.m. kicked off a wave of brutality in which eight people were struck by gunfire.

In one incident, two women were hit in a drive-by shooting, along with a third victim who turned up later at a local hospital.

Minutes after the drive-by, two men were dropped off at a hospital suffering from gunshot injuries.

Subsequently, two more men with gunshot wounds arrived at an emergency room in the city.

Shortly after midnight, a man told police he had been stabbed but that he didn’t know what had happened.

“The violence comes amid a sharp rise in shootings in the 22 days since Floyd’s death. From May 26 to Tuesday, 66 people have been shot, or about 45% of the total shooting victims for the year, according to data from police,” the Star Tribune reports.

“The first week after [George] Floyd’s death saw a record 22 gunshot victims, while the following two weeks had 16 and 19 victims, respectively — all among the top five most violent weeks in the city since 2016. Overall, 149 people have been struck by gunfire so far in 2020 — the highest tally in at least the past five years.”

Minneapolis officials recently began a concerted effort to “dismantle” the Minneapolis Police Department.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst