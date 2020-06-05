Minneapolis Officials Move to “Dismantle” Police Force

Elected officials in Minneapolis are vowing to “dismantle” the police department and have quickly initiated the process.

Following devastating riots which have thrown the Twin Cities into turmoil, city councilors are moving to implement radical changes to Minneapolis law enforcement.

“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety,” City Council President Lisa Bender tweeted on Thursday, including a similar statement from council member Jeremiah Ellison, son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ellison, who recently proclaimed his ‘official support’ for Antifa, issued a statement with similar language, saying, “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.”

“And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It’s really past due.”

Other council members also pledged to drive law enforcement from the city.

“The former third precinct can never again have a police presence. We need a community process to decide the future of this site,” councilwoman Alondra Cano wrote on Friday.

The former third precinct can never again have a police presence. We need a community process to decide the future of this site. — Council Member Alondra Cano, City of Minneapolis (@MplsWard9) June 5, 2020

Councilman Jeremy Schroeder, who lists his ‘preferred pronouns’ in his Twitter bio, wrote, “I am fully committed to disinvesting in the MPD as it exists today and rebuilding a public safety system that is designed to serve the public with compassion and respect – with enough guardrails to prevent another tragedy like George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police.”

I am fully committed to disinvesting in the MPD as it exists today and rebuilding a public safety system that is designed to serve the public with compassion and respect – with enough guardrails to prevent another tragedy like George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police. — Jeremy Schroeder – Minneapolis Ward 11 (@MplsWard11) June 4, 2020

On Friday, the council voted on the first round of changes to policing in the city, including restrictions on chokeholds and neck restraints, disciplinary procedures to be taken against officers who don’t intervene in ‘unauthoritzed use of force’ scenarios, and limitations on when bodycam footage can be reviewed.

The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform. It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis. Thank you to @MplsWard3 for your leadership on this! https://t.co/AQfHM5M6eR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 5, 2020

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) praised city officials for their action, sharing an article written for Time Magazine by Councilman Steve Fletcher titled, “I’m a Minneapolis City Council Member. We Must Disband the Police—Here’s What Could Come Next.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he is committed to “working with the community towards deep, structural reforms that address systemic racism in our laws and in policing,” but stopped short of endorsing a complete abolition of the police department.



Alex Jones revisits documents he exposed two years ago detailing an organized effort to create racial division and civil unrest in America funded by George Soros.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst