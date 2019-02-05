MS-13 Member Suspected in NYC Subway Shooting – Police

A suspect has been apprehended in the death of a man on a New York City subway platform in what police are calling a “gang-related” shooting.

Police sources have reportedly indicated the suspect is a member of MS-13 while his victim was a member of the rival 18th Street gang.

Video of the midday shooting was shared to social media and depicts multiple men scuffling on the ground outside a subway car before a series of shots are fired.

“We have a person in custody,” a police source told the New York Post. “Motive is gang-related.”

Former NYPD officer and talk show host John Cardillo reports that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office is “preventing ICE from confirming” the suspect’s immigration status.

NYPD sources: – Subway killer in custody

– Confirmed MS-13

– Mayor’s office preventing ICE from confirming killer’s immigration status

“This incident is beyond horrifying,” said MTA spokesman Max Young. “While our system and the city are safer than ever before, we have zero tolerance for any violence on our subways and buses, and the safety of our customers and employees will always be our number one priority.”

New York City is regarded as having some of the most restrictive laws on gun ownership in the nation – a fact to which Donald Trump Jr. once attested.

“Between myself, my brother, my father, and my wife, we have four of the 1,500 concealed carry permits for New York City, which is one of the most difficult carry licenses to get anywhere in the world and certainly in the United States,” Trump said in 2016.

