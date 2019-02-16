MSM Reporters Fawn Over Kamala Harris — Trying on a Jacket!

The mainstream media has apparently picked their preferred 2020 Democrat candidate.

Reporters from CNN, NBC and CBS couldn’t contain their adoration for Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) as she was shopping for clothes at a boutique on Saturday.

“We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket … She snapped it up,” CNN reporter Maeve Reston tweeted.

We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket … She snapped it up. @alivitali perfectly named it as “the Mardi Gras Jacket” #2020 #SouthCarolina #CampaignFashionReport pic.twitter.com/2G0NFRkKL6 — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) February 16, 2019

CBS reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns piled on the media fawning.

“When the campaign trail takes you to a boutique, and @MaeveReston spots a great sequined jacket for @KamalaHarris to try on. #campaignfashionreport,” she tweeted.

When the campaign trail takes you to a boutique, and @MaeveReston spots a great sequined jacket for @KamalaHarris to try on. #campaignfashionreport pic.twitter.com/38bYJKqjRI — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 16, 2019

“@KamalaHarris trying this amazing rainbow coat (to me this screams Mardi Gras coat!), inspired by an inquiry from @MaeveReston of #campaignfashionreport fame,” tweeted NBC reporter Ali Vitali.

.@KamalaHarris trying this amazing rainbow coat (to me this screams Mardi Gras coat!), inspired by an inquiry from @MaeveReston of #campaignfashionreport fame. pic.twitter.com/iAvcYN9l5i — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2019

Vitali even had the journalistic consideration to let voters know Harris bought the jacket.

Update: she bought the jacket ⭐️ 🌈 — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2019

The mainstream media lovefest had not gone unnoticed on social media.

“This is just embarrassing. So now journalists are going shopping with Harris, helping pick out clothes and then putting out glowing tweets about it,” Fox News analyst Brit Hume tweeted.

This is just embarrassing. So now journalists are going shopping with Harris, helping pick out clothes and then putting out glowing tweets about it. https://t.co/RX2IY0B8JL — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 16, 2019

These are professional journalists. https://t.co/bqZ92DFXSN — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 16, 2019

Just a preview of the hard-hitting unbiased coverage we can expect to see from #FakeNewsCNN in the upcoming 2020 race!https://t.co/uhjOzlHbBJ — VetsInColombia (@gringo_in) February 16, 2019

