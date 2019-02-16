MSM Reporters Fawn Over Kamala Harris — Trying on a Jacket!

Looks like the media selected their 2020 favorite.

Image Credits: @MaeveReston/Twitter.

By Newswars.com Saturday, February 16, 2019

The mainstream media has apparently picked their preferred 2020 Democrat candidate.

Reporters from CNN, NBC and CBS couldn’t contain their adoration for Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) as she was shopping for clothes at a boutique on Saturday.

“We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket … She snapped it up,” CNN reporter Maeve Reston tweeted.

CBS reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns piled on the media fawning.

“When the campaign trail takes you to a boutique, and @MaeveReston spots a great sequined jacket for @KamalaHarris to try on. #campaignfashionreport,” she tweeted.

“@KamalaHarris trying this amazing rainbow coat (to me this screams Mardi Gras coat!), inspired by an inquiry from @MaeveReston of #campaignfashionreport fame,” tweeted NBC reporter Ali Vitali.

Vitali even had the journalistic consideration to let voters know Harris bought the jacket.

The mainstream media lovefest had not gone unnoticed on social media.

“This is just embarrassing. So now journalists are going shopping with Harris, helping pick out clothes and then putting out glowing tweets about it,” Fox News analyst Brit Hume tweeted.

Alex Jones has been verbally attacked on multiple occasions while traveling the streets of Austin, Texas usually by ex-Californians. Alex discusses the spiritual battle between those that embrace good and those that reject it.