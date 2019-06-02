MSNBC’s FBI Expert Panics: Why Is AG Barr Doing Interviews?

A former FBI agent expressed his dismay on MSNBC over Attorney General William Barr’s string of televised interviews explaining the Department of Justice’s actions in investigating the origins of the Deep State Russia witch hunt.

Speaking on “AM Joy” on Saturday, expert Clint Watts lamented Barr’s network appearances, claiming he’s “advancing” Trump’s “conspiracy” that the Deep State tried to overthrow him with the FBI’s Russia probe.

“Why is the Attorney General doing interviews?” Watts asked. “The Attorney General answers questions, he doesn’t raise them. So every time he goes out and does one of these interviews, he is advancing the conspiracy without evidence.”

“The attorney general’s job is to present evidence on the basis of cases. A year ago, when he’s out in the private sector and he’s hanging out and he wants to write a 19-page memo, he has the right to do that.”

“He doesn’t need to be asking questions and sowing a conspiracy,” Watts added.

Interesting take, considering the media and Democrats, in a massive propaganda effort, have been pushing the conspiracy theory for over two years without evidence that President Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

Additionally, none of the mainstream media talking heads had any qualms with disgraced former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, even former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper advancing their own “Russian collusion” conspiracy theories without evidence.

