MSNBC’s Vance: To Remove Trump, ‘Remedy Is The 25th Amendment’

Now that the Russia collusion narrative and racist narrative are failing to stick, MSNBC is circling back to the nonsense claim that Trump is mentally unsound.

On MSNBC’s “Deadline” on Friday, host Nicole Wallace suggested that “crazy” Trump has Alzheimer’s disease, citing a slew of total fake news reporting claiming Trump is losing his mind.

Guest Joyce Vance then asserted that the “remedy” to removing Trump is to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“You know, there’s pervasive reporting and disregard, and if it was grandpa, you would probably take him to see a neurologist or someone who specializes in geriatric medicine,” Vance said. “That hasn’t happened here that we know of.”

“The remedy is the 25th Amendment, and that requires an intact cabinet which Trump does not have, whether by design or not, most of the cabinet is acting and there’s no will to take that on in any event.”

The media has repeatedly tried and failed to bludgeon Trump with the 25th Amendment, even in early 2017, just months after he was sworn in to the presidency.

Additionally, two members of Trump’s own cabinet were discussing plans to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump in a Deep State coup.

But now that the Russian collusion farce is dead and buried and their cries of “RACISM” have lost their impact, the media is apparently reviving the debunked narrative that Trump is mentally unfit because they can’t defeat him on his merits.

Abuse of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to oust a president that you do not agree with is unconstitutional.