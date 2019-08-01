N. Korean Soldier Defects to South in Daring River Crossing

A North Korean soldier has been rescued by South Korean forces following a late-night river crossing at the Demilitarized Zone, according to reports.

The man says he wishes to defect to South Korea and administrative procedures are now in-progress, officials say.

“A North Korean soldier crossed the inter-Korean border over a river that flows between the two Koreas and expressed a desire to defect to the South, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday,” Yonhap News Agency reports.

“The man was spotted being carried southward by the Imjin River across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the central part of the inter-Korean border at around 11:38 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the JCS.”

Additional troops and surveillance resources had been deployed to monitor the river at the time of the man’s crossing due to heavy fog and poor weather.

“A South Korean soldier on guard duty first found an unidentified object floating in the river via thermal observation devices, which was later confirmed as a person. The military then took him safely into custody in accordance with due protocol,” a JCS officer explained.

“The man is an active-duty soldier, and he expressed his desire to defect to the South. Related procedures are underway.”

In November of 2017, another North Korean soldier defected to South Korea during a brazen broad-daylight dash during which he was shot multiple times by his own countrymen.



