N.Y. Driver’s License Law ‘Undermines National Security,’ Former DHS Official Warns

A new policy which will soon pave the way for illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses in the state of New York greatly undermines national security and immigration enforcement, a former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official warns.

The “Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act,” otherwise known as the ‘Green Light Law,’ is set to go into effect on Dec. 14, despite strong opposition from voters and some county clerks in the state.

While the law effectively compels the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue driver’s licenses to foreign nationals illegally present in the U.S., it also restricts “what information can be retained and given out on those applying or holding standard driver’s licenses.”

Eric Kirkwood (pseudonym), a retired DHS official, warns the policy will be abused by illegal aliens and criminals, and will also create “serious and unprecedented hurdles for immigration enforcement.”

In a detailed report published by the Center for Immigration Studies, Kirkwood presents four key ways in which the Green Light Law undermines national security:

1. It provides aliens illegally in the United States and/or others with nefarious intentions a method to obtain a legitimate, state-issued document for identification.

2. It requires New York State to issue an identity document based upon information provided by a foreign government with no provision to verify the accuracy of the information.

3. It prohibits Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection from using information maintained by NYDMV.

4. It creates numerous paradoxical law enforcement relationships that inhibit public safety and immigration enforcement.

New York Department of Motor Vehicles employees will now be forced to accept over 600 foreign identity documents, with virtually no protocols in place to verify their authenticity, according to Kirkwood.

“In addition to licensing illegal aliens, the Green-Light law codifies New York’s intent to shield the licensees from detection by immigration enforcement agencies,” Kirkwood explains.

Multiple county clerks in more conservative regions of upstate New York say they will refuse to issue licenses to illegal aliens, and may even report applicants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as Infowars recently reported.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst