NBA Reveals Court Emblazoned With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Logo

Image Credits: Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

By Dan Lyman Wednesday, July 22, 2020

The phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ has been painted on the main court at the NBA’s new ‘bubble’ facility in Orlando, Florida.

All games will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort for the restart of the season, which was interrupted in March by the coronavirus crisis.

League officials had vowed the BLM movement would be prominently represented when the season recommenced, and that promise appears to have been fulfilled.

“The NBA season resumes on July 30 in Orlando,” the NBA on ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, along with a video clip. “Here is a closer look at the court, which features the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ on it.”

Additionally, ‘Black Lives Matter’ flags reportedly decorate the driveway leading up to the sports complex.

Players have been given the option to replace their names on jerseys with ‘social justice messages.’

A total of 29 messages were approved for use, including “Say Their Names,” “I Can’t Breathe,” “Anti-Racist,” “Group Economics,” and “Sí Se Puede.”


